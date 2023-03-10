Markets
Friday 3/10 Insider Buying Report: UNIT, SMMT

March 10, 2023 — 10:43 am EST

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Uniti Group's CEO, Kenny Gunderman, made a $983,250 buy of UNIT, purchasing 225,000 shares at a cost of $4.37 a piece. Uniti Group is trading up about 0.9% on the day Friday.

And at Summit Therapeutics, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Chief Financial Officer Ankur Dhingra who purchased 196,362 shares at a cost of $1.05 each, for a total investment of $206,180. Before this latest buy, Dhingra made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $35,129 shares for a cost of $0.97 each. Summit Therapeutics is trading off about 3.2% on the day Friday. Dhingra was up about 35.7% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with SMMT trading as high as $1.43 in trading on Friday.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
