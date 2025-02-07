News & Insights

Friday 2/7 Insider Buying Report: MUR, INR

February 07, 2025 — 11:15 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Murphy Oil, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Claiborne P. Deming bought 100,000 shares of MUR, for a cost of $26.51 each, for a total investment of $2.65M. So far Deming is in the green, up about 2.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $27.10. Murphy Oil Corp is trading up about 3% on the day Friday.

And at Infinity Natural Resources, there was insider buying on Monday, by Sarah James who bought 2,500 shares at a cost of $20.00 each, for a total investment of $50,000. Infinity Natural Resources is trading up about 1.4% on the day Friday. James was up about 4.9% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with INR trading as high as $20.99 in trading on Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
