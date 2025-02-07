Friday 2/7 Insider Buying Report: FRST, FDBC

News & Insights

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Primis Financial's, John Fitzgerald Biagas, made a $44,897 purchase of FRST, buying 4,103 shares at a cost of $10.94 a piece. Primis Financial is trading off about 1% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Biagas bought FRST at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $44,877 at an average of $12.02 per share.

And on Monday, Chairman of the Board Brian J. Cali bought $38,720 worth of Fidelity D&D Bancorp, buying 880 shares at a cost of $44.00 a piece. Before this latest buy, Cali purchased FDBC on 5 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $105,240 at an average of $48.42 per share. Fidelity D&D Bancorp is trading off about 3.5% on the day Friday. Cali was up about 9.6% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with FDBC trading as high as $48.22 at last check today.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information.
