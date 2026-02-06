Markets
GLXY

Friday 2/6 Insider Buying Report: GLXY, BCAL

February 06, 2026 — 03:06 pm EST

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Galaxy Digital, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Douglas R. Deason bought 25,000 shares of GLXY, at a cost of $20.80 each, for a total investment of $519,950. Investors can grab GLXY even cheaper than Deason did, with shares trading as low as $18.90 at last check today -- that's 9.1% under Deason's purchase price. Galaxy Digital is trading up about 19.2% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Deason purchased GLXY at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $1.03M at an average of $30.23 per share.

And on Tuesday, David J. Volk bought $503,280 worth of California BanCorp, buying 27,000 shares at a cost of $18.64 each. California BanCorp is trading up about 1.6% on the day Friday. So far Volk is in the green, up about 3.7% on their buy based on today's trading high of $19.32.

