Friday 2/28 Insider Buying Report: AKAM, SWKS

February 28, 2025 — 10:39 am EST

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Akamai Technologies, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Chief Executive Officer F. Thomson Leighton bought 37,670 shares of AKAM, for a cost of $79.58 each, for a total investment of $3M. Akamai Technologies is trading up about 2.8% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Leighton made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $2.04M shares at a cost of $92.68 each.

And at Skyworks Solutions, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by CEO and President Philip G. Brace who bought 10,000 shares at a cost of $66.13 each, for a total investment of $661,300. This buy marks the first one filed by Brace in the past twelve months. Skyworks Solutions is trading up about 2.8% on the day Friday. Bargain hunters can pick up SWKS even cheaper than Brace did, with the stock changing hands as low as $64.59 in trading on Friday which is 2.3% under Brace's purchase price.

