Friday 2/27 Insider Buying Report: TPL, HTGC

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Texas Pacific Land, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Donna E. Epps purchased 895 shares of TPL, at a cost of $510.45 each, for a total investment of $456,853. So far Epps is in the green, up about 3.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $527.19. Texas Pacific Land is trading up about 2.8% on the day Friday. This buy marks the first one filed by Epps in the past twelve months.

And at Hercules Technology Growth Capital, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Chief Executive Officer Scott Bluestein who purchased 30,000 shares for a cost of $15.08 each, for a trade totaling $452,400. Hercules Technology Growth Capital is trading down about 7.7% on the day Friday.

