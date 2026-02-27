Markets
TPL

Friday 2/27 Insider Buying Report: TPL, HTGC

February 27, 2026 — 02:46 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Texas Pacific Land, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Donna E. Epps purchased 895 shares of TPL, at a cost of $510.45 each, for a total investment of $456,853. So far Epps is in the green, up about 3.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $527.19. Texas Pacific Land is trading up about 2.8% on the day Friday. This buy marks the first one filed by Epps in the past twelve months.

And at Hercules Technology Growth Capital, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Chief Executive Officer Scott Bluestein who purchased 30,000 shares for a cost of $15.08 each, for a trade totaling $452,400. Hercules Technology Growth Capital is trading down about 7.7% on the day Friday.

Friday 2/27 Insider Buying Report: TPL, HTGCVIDEO: Friday 2/27 Insider Buying Report: TPL, HTGC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TPL
HTGC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.