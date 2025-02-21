Friday 2/21 Insider Buying Report: EVT, ETG

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT), a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Keith Quinton purchased 8,000 shares of EVT, at a cost of $24.24 each, for a total investment of $193,920. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is trading down about 0.5% on the day Friday. This buy marks the first one filed by Quinton in the past year.

And at Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG), there was insider buying on Thursday, by Keith Quinton who purchased 10,000 shares at a cost of $19.14 each, for a total investment of $191,400. This purchase marks the first one filed by Quinton in the past twelve months. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is trading up about 0.2% on the day Friday. So far Quinton is in the green, up about 0.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $19.22.

