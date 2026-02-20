As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Mcgraw Hill, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Steven Reinemund bought 58,000 shares of MH, for a cost of $13.70 each, for a total investment of $794,600. Mcgraw Hill is trading up about 4.8% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Reinemund made one other purchase in the past year, buying $236,121 shares at a cost of $15.03 a piece.

And on Wednesday, EVP, Chief Product Officer Cecilia Mao bought $464,928 worth of Equifax, buying 2,400 shares at a cost of $193.72 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Mao in the past year. Equifax is trading up about 0.6% on the day Friday. Mao was up about 1.7% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with EFX trading as high as $197.00 at last check today.

VIDEO: Friday 2/20 Insider Buying Report: MH, EFX

