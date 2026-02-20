Markets
CMRC

Friday 2/20 Insider Buying Report: CMRC, CSPI

February 20, 2026 — 01:41 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Commerce.com's Executive Chair, Ellen F. Siminoff, made a $294,080 buy of CMRC, purchasing 100,000 shares at a cost of $2.94 each. So far Siminoff is in the green, up about 17.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $3.45. Commerce.com is trading up about 6.5% on the day Friday.

And on Thursday, Joseph R. Nerges purchased $101,525 worth of CSPI, purchasing 11,012 shares at a cost of $9.22 a piece. Before this latest buy, Nerges purchased CSPI at 6 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $193,189 at an average of $13.60 per share. CSPI is trading down about 2.6% on the day Friday. So far Nerges is in the green, up about 11.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $10.25.

Friday 2/20 Insider Buying Report: CMRC, CSPIVIDEO: Friday 2/20 Insider Buying Report: CMRC, CSPI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CMRC
CSPI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.