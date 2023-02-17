Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Forward Air, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Laurie Anne Tucker bought 4,000 shares of FWRD, for a cost of $101.97 each, for a total investment of $407,880. Tucker was up about 4.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with FWRD trading as high as $106.68 at last check today. Forward Air is trading up about 2.8% on the day Friday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Tucker in the past twelve months.

And at Embecta, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director David F. Melcher who bought 3,100 shares at a cost of $32.92 each, for a trade totaling $102,068. This buy marks the first one filed by Melcher in the past twelve months. Embecta is trading up about 2.8% on the day Friday. Bargain hunters can buy EMBC at a price even lower than Melcher did, with shares trading as low as $31.07 in trading on Friday -- that's 5.6% under Melcher's purchase price.

VIDEO: Friday 2/17 Insider Buying Report: FWRD, EMBC

