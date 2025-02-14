News & Insights

Markets
BHRB

Friday 2/14 Insider Buying Report: BHRB, UFI

February 14, 2025 — 10:33 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Burke Herbert Financial Services, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Julian Forrest Barnwell Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of BHRB, for a cost of $63.75 each, for a total investment of $318,736. Barnwell Jr. was up about 2.6% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with BHRB trading as high as $65.44 in trading on Friday. Burke Herbert Financial Services is trading up about 2% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Barnwell Jr. bought BHRB on 4 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $609,508 at an average of $55.41 per share.

And at Unifi, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Kenneth G. Langone who bought 34,097 shares for a cost of $5.49 each, for a trade totaling $187,078. Unifi is trading up about 2.5% on the day Friday. Langone was up about 5.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with UFI trading as high as $5.79 in trading on Friday.

Friday 2/14 Insider Buying Report: BHRB, UFIVIDEO: Friday 2/14 Insider Buying Report: BHRB, UFI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BHRB
UFI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.