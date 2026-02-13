Markets
MAT

Friday 2/13 Insider Buying Report: MAT, NBHC

February 13, 2026 — 01:35 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Mattel's CEO, Ynon Kreiz, made a $1.01M purchase of MAT, buying 65,000 shares at a cost of $15.53 each. Kreiz was up about 7.7% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with MAT trading as high as $16.73 at last check today. Mattel is trading up about 4.5% on the day Friday.

And at National Bank Holdings, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by John Steinmetz who purchased 24,200 shares at a cost of $41.41 each, for a total investment of $1.00M. National Bank Holdings is trading up about 1.6% on the day Friday.

Friday 2/13 Insider Buying Report: MAT, NBHCVIDEO: Friday 2/13 Insider Buying Report: MAT, NBHC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MAT
NBHC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.