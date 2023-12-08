As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Comfort Systems USA, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Rhoman J. Hardy bought 784 shares of FIX, for a cost of $191.32 each, for a total investment of $149,978. Comfort Systems USA is trading up about 2% on the day Friday. This buy marks the first one filed by Hardy in the past twelve months.

And on Thursday, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER Allan Marshall purchased $84,952 worth of Upexi, purchasing 90,001 shares at a cost of $0.94 each. Before this latest buy, Marshall bought UPXI at 3 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $293,344 at an average of $1.95 per share. Upexi is trading trading flat on the day Friday. Marshall was up about 21.8% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with UPXI trading as high as $1.15 at last check today.

VIDEO: Friday 12/8 Insider Buying Report: FIX, UPXI

