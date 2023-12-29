News & Insights

Markets
MACK

Friday 12/29 Insider Buying Report: MACK, EWTX

December 29, 2023 — 10:49 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals', Eric Andersen, made a $651,754 purchase of MACK, buying 49,550 shares at a cost of $13.15 each. So far Andersen is in the green, up about 2.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $13.46. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals is trading up about 1% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Andersen purchased MACK at 4 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $5.14M at an average of $11.88 per share.

And on Tuesday, Jonathan C. Fox bought $100,958 worth of Edgewise Therapeutics, buying 10,857 shares at a cost of $9.30 each. Edgewise Therapeutics is trading off about 2.2% on the day Friday. So far Fox is in the green, up about 28.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $11.92.

Friday 12/29 Insider Buying Report: MACK, EWTX
VIDEO: Friday 12/29 Insider Buying Report: MACK, EWTX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MACK
EWTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.