Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Abundia Global Impact Group's Chief Executive Officer, Edward Oliver Gillespie, made a $71,261 purchase of AGIG, buying 38,461 shares at a cost of $1.85 a piece. Gillespie was up about 15.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with AGIG trading as high as $2.13 in trading on Friday. Abundia Global Impact Group is trading down about 6.6% on the day Friday.

And also on Monday, Jerome Benedict Durso bought $51,569 worth of Altimmune, buying 12,500 shares at a cost of $4.13 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Durso in the past twelve months. Altimmune is trading off about 2% on the day Friday. Bargain hunters can snag ALT even cheaper than Durso did, with shares changing hands as low as $3.85 at last check today which is 6.7% below Durso's purchase price.

VIDEO: Friday 12/26 Insider Buying Report: AGIG, ALT

