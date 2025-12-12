Markets
ANVS

Friday 12/12 Insider Buying Report: ANVS, ECL

December 12, 2025 — 02:32 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Annovis Bio, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Michael B. Hoffman bought 45,000 shares of ANVS, for a cost of $4.31 each, for a total investment of $193,794. Bargain hunters are able to grab ANVS even cheaper than Hoffman did, with the stock trading as low as $3.70 at last check today -- that's 14.1% under Hoffman's purchase price. Annovis Bio is trading up about 6.9% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Hoffman purchased ANVS at 4 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $2.26M at an average of $2.15 per share.

And also on Monday, David Maclennan bought $193,198 worth of Ecolab, buying 750 shares at a cost of $257.60 each. Before this latest buy, Maclennan purchased ECL at 3 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $398,786 at an average of $265.86 per share. Ecolab is trading up about 0.5% on the day Friday. Maclennan was up about 2.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with ECL trading as high as $264.01 at last check today.

Friday 12/12 Insider Buying Report: ANVS, ECLVIDEO: Friday 12/12 Insider Buying Report: ANVS, ECL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ANVS
ECL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.