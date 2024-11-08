News & Insights

Markets
MBLY

Friday 11/8 Insider Buying Report: MBLY, RGR

November 08, 2024 — 10:34 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Mobileye Global, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,750 shares of MBLY, for a cost of $14.94 each, for a total investment of $100,848. So far Gelsinger is in the green, up about 11.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $16.60. Mobileye Global Inc is trading down about 1.2% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Gelsinger bought MBLY at 2 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $200,354 at an average of $27.78 per share.

And at Sturm, Ruger, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor who bought 2,500 shares at a cost of $39.88 each, for a trade totaling $99,700. This purchase marks the first one filed by Oconnor in the past year. Sturm, Ruger is trading off about 0.4% on the day Friday. So far Oconnor is in the green, up about 2.9% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $41.05.

Friday 11/8 Insider Buying Report: MBLY, RGRVIDEO: Friday 11/8 Insider Buying Report: MBLY, RGR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did -> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value -> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MBLY
RGR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.