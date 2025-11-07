Markets
NBTB

Friday 11/7 Insider Buying Report: NBTB, JBLU

November 07, 2025 — 01:46 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, NBT Bancorp's Director, Timothy E. Delaney, made a $409,750 buy of NBTB, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $40.98 a piece. NBT Bancorp is trading up about 0.6% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Delaney made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $81,000 shares at a cost of $40.50 a piece.

And at JetBlue Airways, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Peter Boneparth who bought 50,000 shares for a cost of $4.12 each, for a trade totaling $206,000. JetBlue Airways is trading up about 3.2% on the day Friday. Boneparth was up about 6.6% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with JBLU trading as high as $4.39 in trading on Friday.

Friday 11/7 Insider Buying Report: NBTB, JBLUVIDEO: Friday 11/7 Insider Buying Report: NBTB, JBLU

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NBTB
JBLU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.