Friday 11/28 Insider Buying Report: EXEL, ONMD

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Exelixis, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director David Edward Johnson bought 27,532 shares of EXEL, at a cost of $43.12 each, for a total investment of $1.19M. Johnson was up about 4.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with EXEL trading as high as $44.85 in trading on Friday. Exelixis is trading up about 0.7% on the day Friday. This buy marks the first one filed by Johnson in the past year.

And on Wednesday, Director Thomas Kosasa purchased $1.05M worth of OneMedNet, purchasing 1,879,871 shares at a cost of $0.56 each. OneMedNet is trading up about 45.1% on the day Friday. Kosasa was up about 301.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with ONMD trading as high as $2.24 at last check today.

