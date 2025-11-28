Markets
EXEL

Friday 11/28 Insider Buying Report: EXEL, ONMD

November 28, 2025 — 11:09 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Exelixis, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director David Edward Johnson bought 27,532 shares of EXEL, at a cost of $43.12 each, for a total investment of $1.19M. Johnson was up about 4.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with EXEL trading as high as $44.85 in trading on Friday. Exelixis is trading up about 0.7% on the day Friday. This buy marks the first one filed by Johnson in the past year.

And on Wednesday, Director Thomas Kosasa purchased $1.05M worth of OneMedNet, purchasing 1,879,871 shares at a cost of $0.56 each. OneMedNet is trading up about 45.1% on the day Friday. Kosasa was up about 301.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with ONMD trading as high as $2.24 at last check today.

Friday 11/28 Insider Buying Report: EXEL, ONMDVIDEO: Friday 11/28 Insider Buying Report: EXEL, ONMD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

EXEL
ONMD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.