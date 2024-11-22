Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Sight Sciences', Staffan Encrantz, made a $2.06M buy of SGHT, purchasing 551,802 shares at a cost of $3.73 a piece. Encrantz was up about 11.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with SGHT trading as high as $4.14 at last check today. Sight Sciences is trading up about 9.8% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Encrantz bought SGHT at 2 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $2.26M at an average of $3.39 per share.

And at Wolfspeed, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Darren R. Jackson who bought 36,975 shares at a cost of $6.76 each, for a total investment of $249,999. Before this latest buy, Jackson made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $257,954 shares at a cost of $25.80 each. Wolfspeed is trading up about 16.1% on the day Friday. So far Jackson is in the green, up about 10.9% on their buy based on today's trading high of $7.50.

VIDEO: Friday 11/22 Insider Buying Report: SGHT, WOLF

