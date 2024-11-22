Friday 11/22 Insider Buying Report: BDSX, KINS

News & Insights

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Biodesix's , Jack W. Schuler, made a $234,000 buy of BDSX, purchasing 200,000 shares at a cost of $1.17 a piece. Schuler was up about 11.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with BDSX trading as high as $1.30 in trading on Friday. Biodesix is trading up about 6.7% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Schuler bought BDSX on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $259,425 at an average of $1.30 per share.

And at Kingstone Companies, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Thomas Newgarden who bought 15,112 shares at a cost of $12.87 each, for a trade totaling $194,537. Kingstone Companies is trading up about 8.1% on the day Friday. Newgarden was up about 22.9% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with KINS trading as high as $15.82 in trading on Friday.

