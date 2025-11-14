As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Kemper, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 25,000 shares of KMPR, for a cost of $36.82 each, for a total investment of $920,500. Parker was up about 5.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with KMPR trading as high as $38.84 at last check today. Kemper is trading up about 0.4% on the day Friday.

And on Tuesday, Charles William Griege Jr. purchased $832,598 worth of Gbank Financial Holdings, purchasing 25,000 shares at a cost of $33.30 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Griege Jr. in the past twelve months. Gbank Financial Holdings is trading down about 0.1% on the day Friday. So far Griege Jr. is in the green, up about 8.0% on their buy based on today's trading high of $35.97.

VIDEO: Friday 11/14 Insider Buying Report: KMPR, GBFH

