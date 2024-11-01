News & Insights

Friday 11/1 Insider Buying Report: MRTN, MTDR

November 01, 2024 — 11:42 am EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Marten Transport, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Jerry M. Bauer bought 10,000 shares of MRTN, at a cost of $15.81 each, for a total investment of $158,051. Marten Transport is trading up about 2.5% on the day Friday.

And also on Wednesday, EVP-Production Glenn W. Stetson purchased $51,330 worth of Matador Resources, purchasing 1,000 shares at a cost of $51.33 each. Matador Resources is trading up about 2.3% on the day Friday. So far Stetson is in the green, up about 4.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $53.45.

