As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Gran Tierra Energy, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Chief Financial Officer Ryan Ellson purchased 12,000 shares of GTE, for a cost of $6.29 each, for a total investment of $75,480. So far Ellson is in the green, up about 10.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $6.94. Gran Tierra Energy is trading up about 0.2% on the day Friday. This buy marks the first one filed by Ellson in the past twelve months.

And at Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by CEO Chaim Lebovits who bought 23,836 shares for a cost of $0.47 each, for a total investment of $11,308. Before this latest buy, Lebovits made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $50,666 shares at a cost of $0.38 each. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is trading up about 1.7% on the day Friday. Lebovits was up about 422.8% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with BCLI trading as high as $2.48 in trading on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday 10/4 Insider Buying Report: GTE, BCLI

