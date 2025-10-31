Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Thursday, Laurette T. Koellner purchased $2.05M worth of Celestica, purchasing 6,000 shares at a cost of $341.67 each. Celestica is trading up about 3.3% on the day Friday. Koellner was up about 5.7% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with CLS trading as high as $360.99 at last check today.

VIDEO: Friday 10/31 Insider Buying Report: CLS

