Friday 10/25 Insider Buying Report: FPH, TECX

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Five Point Holdings, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Sam Levinson bought 3,283,024 shares of FPH, for a cost of $3.15 each, for a total investment of $10.34M. Levinson was up about 26.7% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with FPH trading as high as $3.99 at last check today. Five Point Holdings is trading up about 3.9% on the day Friday.

And on Tuesday, Timothy A. Springer bought $10.08M worth of Tectonic Therapeutic, buying 300,000 shares at a cost of $33.59 each. Before this latest buy, Springer made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $1.44M shares for a cost of $28.82 each. Tectonic Therapeutic is trading up about 0.9% on the day Friday. Springer was up about 13.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with TECX trading as high as $38.16 at last check today.

