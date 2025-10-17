Markets
REFI

Friday 10/17 Insider Buying Report: REFI, FAST

October 17, 2025 — 11:01 am EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Executive Chairman John Mazarakis purchased 8,000 shares of REFI, at a cost of $12.75 each, for a total investment of $102,000. Mazarakis was up about 2.7% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with REFI trading as high as $13.10 at last check today. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance is trading up about 4.7% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Mazarakis bought REFI on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $137,189 at an average of $13.35 per share.

And also on Thursday, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought $42,450 worth of Fastenal, buying 1,000 shares at a cost of $42.45 each. Fastenal Co. is trading up about 0.6% on the day Friday. Bargain hunters can grab FAST at a price even lower than Hsu did, with shares changing hands as low as $41.78 in trading on Friday which is 1.6% below Hsu's purchase price.

Friday 10/17 Insider Buying Report: REFI, FAST

