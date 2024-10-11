Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Grail's, Chun R. Ding, made a $1.02M purchase of GRAL, buying 78,829 shares at a cost of $13.00 a piece. So far Ding is in the green, up about 4.6% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $13.60. Grail is trading up about 4% on the day Friday. This buy marks the first one filed by Ding in the past year.

And on Tuesday, Robert Mashal bought $220,000 worth of Nuvation Bio, buying 100,000 shares at a cost of $2.20 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Mashal in the past twelve months. Nuvation Bio is trading up about 10.7% on the day Friday.

VIDEO: Friday 10/11 Insider Buying Report: GRAL, NUVB

