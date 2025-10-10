Markets
KYN

Friday 10/10 Insider Buying Report: KYN, ANGO

October 10, 2025 — 06:10 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Kayne Anderson MLP Investment, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Michael N. Mears bought 10,000 shares of KYN, at a cost of $12.24 each, for a total investment of $122,365. Investors have the opportunity to snag KYN at a price even lower than Mears did, with shares changing hands as low as $11.97 in trading on Friday which is 2.2% under Mears's purchase price. Kayne Anderson MLP Investment is trading down about 1% on the day Friday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Mears in the past twelve months.

And on Thursday, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased $111,500 worth of AngioDynamics, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $11.15 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Clemmer in the past year. AngioDynamics is trading down about 0.4% on the day Friday.

Friday 10/10 Insider Buying Report: KYN, ANGOVIDEO: Friday 10/10 Insider Buying Report: KYN, ANGO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

KYN
ANGO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.