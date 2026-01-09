Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Virco Manufacturing, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Bradley C. Richardson purchased 2,000 shares of VIRC, for a cost of $6.50 each, for a total investment of $13,009. Virco Manufacturing Corp. is trading up about 0.6% on the day Friday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Richardson in the past year.

And also on Wednesday, See Remarks John D. Fitzgerald bought $6,657 worth of Marriott Vacations Worldwide, buying 109 shares at a cost of $61.11 each. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is trading up about 2.7% on the day Friday. So far Fitzgerald is in the green, up about 6.9% on their buy based on today's trading high of $65.33.

VIDEO: Friday 1/9 Insider Buying Report: VIRC, VAC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.