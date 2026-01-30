As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, USA Rare Earth's Director, Michael Blitzer, made a $2.14M buy of USAR, purchasing 100,000 shares at a cost of $21.44 a piece. Blitzer was up about 15.4% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with USAR trading as high as $24.73 at last check today. USA Rare Earth is trading up about 6.6% on the day Friday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Blitzer in the past year.

And on Tuesday, Scott J. Kelly purchased $273,769 worth of Worthington Steel, purchasing 7,000 shares at a cost of $39.11 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Kelly in the past twelve months. Worthington Steel is trading up about 1.1% on the day Friday. Kelly was up about 4.3% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with WS trading as high as $40.78 at last check today.

VIDEO: Friday 1/30 Insider Buying Report: USAR, WS

