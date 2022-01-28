Markets
Friday 1/28 Insider Buying Report: KMB, RMCF

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Kimberly-Clark's Director, Todd Maclin, made a $272,020 buy of KMB, purchasing 2,000 shares at a cost of $136.01 a piece. Kimberly-Clark is trading up about 0.5% on the day Friday.

And on Wednesday, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought $111,357 worth of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, buying 13,972 shares at a cost of $7.97 each. Before this latest buy, Geygan purchased RMCF at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $147,997 at an average of $9.04 per share. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is trading up about 1.8% on the day Friday. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to buy RMCF at a price even lower than Geygan did, with shares trading as low as $7.40 in trading on Friday -- that's 7.2% under Geygan's purchase price.

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

