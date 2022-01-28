Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Kimberly-Clark's Director, Todd Maclin, made a $272,020 buy of KMB, purchasing 2,000 shares at a cost of $136.01 a piece. Kimberly-Clark is trading up about 0.5% on the day Friday.

And on Wednesday, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought $111,357 worth of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, buying 13,972 shares at a cost of $7.97 each. Before this latest buy, Geygan purchased RMCF at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $147,997 at an average of $9.04 per share. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is trading up about 1.8% on the day Friday. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to buy RMCF at a price even lower than Geygan did, with shares trading as low as $7.40 in trading on Friday -- that's 7.2% under Geygan's purchase price.

VIDEO: Friday 1/28 Insider Buying Report: KMB, RMCF

