Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At AiRWA, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Hongyu Zhou bought 4,215,000 shares of YYAI, for a cost of $1.37 each, for a total investment of $5.77M. AiRWA is trading up about 15% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Zhou purchased YYAI on 3 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $1.86M at an average of $1.29 per share.

And at Cosmos Health, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Chief Executive Officer Grigorios Siokas who bought 353,321 shares for a cost of $0.50 each, for a trade totaling $175,000. Before this latest buy, Siokas purchased COSM on 26 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $1.93M at an average of $0.45 per share. Cosmos Health is trading up about 0.7% on the day Friday.

VIDEO: Friday 1/23 Insider Buying Report: YYAI, COSM

