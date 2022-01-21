Markets
PSXP

Friday 1/21 Insider Buying Report: PSXP, CBAY

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Phillips 66 Partners, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Mark Haney bought 1,623 shares of PSXP, for a cost of $44.53 each, for a total investment of $72,278. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to buy PSXP at a price even lower than Haney did, with the stock changing hands as low as $41.56 in trading on Friday -- that's 6.7% below Haney's purchase price. Phillips 66 Partners is trading off about 3.4% on the day Friday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Haney in the past year.

And on Wednesday, Chief Medical Officer Dennis D. Kim purchased $60,800 worth of CymaBay Therapeutics, purchasing 20,000 shares at a cost of $3.04 each. This purchase marks the first one filed by Kim in the past twelve months. CymaBay Therapeutics is trading up about 12.2% on the day Friday.

Friday 1/21 Insider Buying Report: PSXP, CBAY
VIDEO: Friday 1/21 Insider Buying Report: PSXP, CBAY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PSXP CBAY

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular