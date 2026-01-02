As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Opus Genetics, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Cam Gallagher bought 164,000 shares of IRD, at a cost of $1.97 each, for a total investment of $323,693. So far Gallagher is in the green, up about 18.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $2.33. Opus Genetics is trading up about 8.7% on the day Friday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Gallagher in the past year.

And on Tuesday, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak purchased $49,852 worth of MSC Income Fund, purchasing 3,712 shares at a cost of $13.43 a piece. Before this latest buy, Hyzak made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $49,846 shares at a cost of $13.49 each. MSC Income Fund is trading up about 1.4% on the day Friday. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to buy MSIF at a price even lower than Hyzak did, with shares trading as low as $13.24 at last check today which is 1.4% under Hyzak's purchase price.

VIDEO: Friday 1/2 Insider Buying Report: IRD, MSIF

