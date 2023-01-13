As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at a recent insider purchase of note.

On Tuesday, Texas Pacific Land's Director, Murray Stahl, made a $43,383 buy of TPL, purchasing 21 shares at a cost of $2065.88 each. Texas Pacific Land is trading up about 0.6% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Stahl bought TPL at 248 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $8.21M at an average of $1686.92 per share.

VIDEO: Friday 1/13 Insider Buying Report: TPL

