Markets
TPL

Friday 1/13 Insider Buying Report: TPL

January 13, 2023 — 01:54 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at a recent insider purchase of note.

On Tuesday, Texas Pacific Land's Director, Murray Stahl, made a $43,383 buy of TPL, purchasing 21 shares at a cost of $2065.88 each. Texas Pacific Land is trading up about 0.6% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Stahl bought TPL at 248 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $8.21M at an average of $1686.92 per share.

Friday 1/13 Insider Buying Report: TPL
VIDEO: Friday 1/13 Insider Buying Report: TPL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TPL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.