Frey SA Secures €150 Million to Boost Growth

Frey SA has secured €150 million through two new financing agreements aimed at diversifying its funding sources and extending its debt maturity to support its growth strategy in outdoor shopping centers. The financing includes a €100 million corporate loan and a €50 million mortgage debt, benefiting from favorable interest rates and aligning with the company’s ESG commitments. These moves bolster Frey’s liquidity and position it to advance as a leader in European retail real estate.

