Frey SA Maintains Top Spot as Preferred Landlord

Frey SA has been named the top preferred landlord by brands for 2024, marking its continued success since 2018. The company excels in areas such as profitability, development, and corporate social responsibility, enhancing its reputation with clients. Frey aims to transform its sites into destinations by offering superior spaces and experiences.

