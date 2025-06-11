Freshworks Unveils Next-Generation Freddy Agentic AI Platform to Revolutionize Customer Service Operations

Freshworks unveiled Freddy AI, an intelligent platform enabling autonomous resolution of service requests across various business applications.

Quiver AI Summary

Freshworks has launched the next generation of its Freddy Agentic AI Platform at its Refresh event, which goes beyond traditional AI-powered service tools by not only answering questions but also resolving service requests autonomously. The platform now includes the Freddy AI Agent Studio, allowing businesses to create and deploy AI agents without coding expertise, streamlining customer support by handling tasks such as processing refunds and checking order statuses. Additional features include optimized email support, enhanced employee service through unified search, and insights for improved IT decision-making. Since its initial release, Freddy AI has demonstrated significant improvements in operational efficiency, with notable results in ticket deflection and productivity for various organizations. Freshworks emphasizes its mission to simplify the complexities of IT service and customer support, making AI accessible for mid-market businesses while enhancing overall service quality.

Potential Positives

Introduction of the new Freddy Agentic AI Platform positions Freshworks as a leader in AI-powered service tools that can take autonomous actions, thereby enhancing operational efficiency for businesses.

The launch of the no-code Freddy AI Agent Studio allows businesses to quickly and easily create and deploy AI agents, broadening accessibility for companies lacking technical resources.

Customer success stories highlight significant productivity gains and improved customer satisfaction from using Freddy AI, reinforcing the platform's impact and effectiveness.

Freshworks is providing extensive resources to facilitate quick adoption of Freddy AI, indicating a commitment to customer success and maximizing the platform's value.

Potential Negatives

Significant focus on technical advancements may overshadow potential implementation challenges and limitations of the AI platform, which could lead to customer dissatisfaction if expectations are not met.

Promotion of a no-code platform could raise concerns about the adequacy of support for more complex use cases that require greater technical expertise, potentially alienating larger clients with specific needs.

Addressing a broad array of industries may dilute the company's messaging, making it unclear how tailored solutions are for each sector, which could hinder customer confidence in the product's effectiveness.

FAQ

What is the Freddy Agentic AI Platform?

The Freddy Agentic AI Platform is a next-gen AI system that autonomously resolves service requests and streamlines business operations.

How can businesses benefit from Freddy AI Agent Studio?

Freddy AI Agent Studio simplifies the creation of AI agents, enabling faster deployment and reducing manual workload for customer support teams.

What results have organizations achieved with Freddy AI?

Organizations using Freddy AI have reported up to 70% ticket deflection and 50% productivity gains, significantly improving customer satisfaction.

How does Freddy AI enhance customer support efficiency?

Freddy AI enhances efficiency by autonomously handling requests, reducing response times, and allowing human agents to focus on complex tasks.

What resources are available for Freddy AI adoption?

Freshworks offers training courses, a dedicated support team, and in-product assistance to facilitate the rapid adoption of Freddy AI.

Full Release



SAN MATEO, Calif., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Most AI-powered service tools stop at answering questions. Freddy now goes further by getting work done. At its flagship





Refresh





event,





Freshworks





(NASDAQ: FRSH) unveiled the next generation of its





Freddy Agentic AI Platf





orm





, a connected, intelligent, continuously learning system of AI agents that don’t just reply to service questions, but can resolve them. Whether it’s processing an insurance claim, updating a payroll record, or booking a new shipment, Freddy AI now takes action across the applications businesses already use.





The company also introduced the





Freddy AI Agent Studio





, a no-code platform that simplifies the creation and deployment of autonomous AI agents, making it easier for businesses to scale customer support. Freddy AI Agent Studio helps relieve service teams of endless ticket handoffs, delayed resolutions, and frustrated users due to outdated automations. New, easy to deploy AI agents can think, reason and act to resolve many customer queries from start to finish, giving human agents more time to handle more complex customer challenges.





“We're on a mission to uncomplicate the most grueling and repetitive work that IT service and customer support teams face every day," said



Dennis Woodside, CEO of Freshworks.



“Just like our core software, Freddy Agentic AI gets up and running fast and delivers immediate value—serving as a business accelerator, not another overcomplicated project. Our customers are seeing real results, such as improved CSAT scores, faster resolution times, and lower operational costs."







From Insights to Action: A New Standard for AI at Work







What makes the Freddy Agentic AI Platform truly impactful is its ability to help customer and employee service teams act faster to deliver results. AI agents aren’t just answering questions — they’re resolving requests, completing actions across multiple applications, identifying root causes, and recommending next steps. These capabilities span a wide range of use cases, including order tracking, account modifications, appointment and flight booking, payments and subscriptions, loyalty rewards management, and many more common support requests within retail, travel, financial services, manufacturing, and software industries. All of it can happen autonomously, so teams spend less time on mundane tasks and more time on work that matters.





New capabilities available to customers within the Freddy Agentic AI Platform include:









Freddy AI Agent Studio: More productive agents, happier customers









Freshworks is rolling out the Freddy AI Agent Studio, an integrated set of capabilities to uncomplicate how customer service teams build, test, and launch AI Agents in minutes by a support team member without technical expertise. AI agents can be taught unique skills to autonomously take actions like issuing a refund, checking order status, or updating a customer record.





Highlights of the AI Agent Studio include:









Skills Library



- pre-built templates of skills required by AI Agents to take actions in commonly used applications including Shopify and Stripe



- pre-built templates of skills required by AI Agents to take actions in commonly used applications including Shopify and Stripe





Skills Builder



- a visual, no-code environment to design and deploy custom skills for AI agents to autonomously resolve service requests like processing a return











Freddy AI Agent for email: Deliver autonomous email support for customers









Freddy AI Agent for email turns inboxes into autonomous support channels. It can analyze incoming messages, drafts contextual replies, and close tickets automatically when a customer confirms the resolution.





Highlights include:







First-response times can shrink from hours to minutes



First-response times can shrink from hours to minutes



Repetitive issues are handled efficiently and accurately



Repetitive issues are handled efficiently and accurately



Scales support without adding agent workload















Freddy AI Agent for unified search: Enhance knowledge discovery for employee service









Freddy AI Agents can now deliver even more accurate and speedier employee service by intelligently searching enterprise platforms for the latest documentation while reducing the burden on live service agents.





Highlights include:







Integrates seamlessly with Slack, Microsoft SharePoint and Teams, delivering support directly through the tools employees already use most



Integrates seamlessly with Slack, Microsoft SharePoint and Teams, delivering support directly through the tools employees already use most



Multilingual conversations in over 40 languages for inclusive, personalized assistance



Multilingual conversations in over 40 languages for inclusive, personalized assistance



Robust security that helps prevent data sharing between accounts















Freddy AI Insights with root cause analysis: Make informed IT decisions, faster









Freddy AI Insights for Freshservice makes complex IT analysis easier as it continuously scans service desk activity to detect anomalies, flag trends, and identify root causes through visual maps. Teams can act quickly with clear, explainable data without SQL queries or dashboards.





Highlights include:







Proactive monitoring of service operations with insights on trending issues, average response and resolution time, SLA violations, and more



Proactive monitoring of service operations with insights on trending issues, average response and resolution time, SLA violations, and more



Root Cause Analysis maps help identify problems at the source



Root Cause Analysis maps help identify problems at the source



Metrics to optimize workforce planning, resolution time and employee satisfaction















Freddy AI Copilot upgrades: a force-multiplier for IT and customer service









Freddy AI Copilot is a trusted assistant for service teams by making everyday support tasks smoother and more efficient by writing clear, well-toned replies, connecting related issues, and automatically generating helpful documentation. The newest Copilot capabilities enhance reasoning and context awareness to tackle common pain points in IT and customer service:







Intelligent Related Changes - Copilot reviews recent system changes and highlights the most likely causes in Freshservice



Intelligent Related Changes - Copilot reviews recent system changes and highlights the most likely causes in Freshservice



Reply Suggestions - Copilot reads incoming tickets, searches the knowledge base, and drafts tailored responses for agents to review and send in Freshdesk







With these updates, Freddy AI Copilot goes beyond simple assistance – it becomes a partner in delivering faster, more aware support across the organization.





“We designed our Freddy Agentic AI Platform to go beyond simple automation. It works alongside people to solve real challenges in real time,” said



Srini Raghavan, Chief Product Officer at Freshworks



. “Freddy’s multi-model architecture draws on our trusted LLM partners, each selected for their strengths. This layered approach helps ensure more accurate, reliable, and context-aware support that helps resource constrained teams move faster and with less friction.”







Customer-Proven Results







Since its initial release in 2023, Freddy AI has helped over 5,000 organizations streamline service operations and deliver measurable results – up to 70% ticket deflection from AI Agents and up to 50% productivity gains from Freddy AI Copilot.









Hobbycraft



automated 30% of customer queries with Freddy AI Agent which freed up agents to handle more complex issues, improved customer satisfaction by 25%, enabled hybrid work, and boosted employee engagement



automated 30% of customer queries with Freddy AI Agent which freed up agents to handle more complex issues, improved customer satisfaction by 25%, enabled hybrid work, and boosted employee engagement





Bergzeit



auto-triaged more than 200,000 tickets and reduced translation workload by 75% utilizing Freddy AI Copilot with Freshdesk



auto-triaged more than 200,000 tickets and reduced translation workload by 75% utilizing Freddy AI Copilot with Freshdesk





Five9



deflects up to 65% of IT requests with Freddy AI Agent, while also using Freddy AI Copilot to save the IT department 200 hours per month and Freddy AI Insights to help identify service gaps and how to fix them.



deflects up to 65% of IT requests with Freddy AI Agent, while also using Freddy AI Copilot to save the IT department 200 hours per month and Freddy AI Insights to help identify service gaps and how to fix them.





iPostal1



resolves 54% of support queries automatically with Freddy AI – gains that enabled them to scale and open to over 1.3 million mailbox accounts across more than 3,500 locations without compromising quality, accountability, or employee morale.







"The shift toward agentic AI that can autonomously resolve service requests rather than just route them represents a critical evolution in support operations," said



Liz Miller, Vice President and Principal Analyst at Constellation Research



. "The democratization of agent deployment through simplified, no-code platforms is particularly significant for mid-market organizations that lack the technical resources to build complex AI systems from scratch. This accessibility shift allows companies in that mid-market sweet spot to achieve autonomous resolution capabilities and operational efficiency gains that were previously reserved for large enterprises with dedicated AI teams."







Accelerating Freddy AI Adoption







To make Freddy AI adoption easy, Freshworks is also launching resources that help maximize rapid impact:













Freshworks University Courses









:



A new AI learning hub with tutorials, use cases, and live help.



A new AI learning hub with tutorials, use cases, and live help.









AI Academy for Partners









:



Technical enablement and training for partners that can help them win more deals and boost revenue.



Technical enablement and training for partners that can help them win more deals and boost revenue.





AI Professional Services:



A dedicated Freshworks team offering tailored AI strategy, product rollout, and optimization support for larger enterprises facing more complexity.



A dedicated Freshworks team offering tailored AI strategy, product rollout, and optimization support for larger enterprises facing more complexity.





In-product assistance:



Prescriptive workflows, videos and guides to help users get up and running.









Learn More









About Freshworks







Freshworks Inc. builds uncomplicated service software that delivers exceptional customer and employee experiences. Its enterprise-grade solutions are powerful yet intuitive, and quick to deliver value. With a people-first approach to AI, Freshworks helps teams be more effective and organizations more productive. More than 72,000 companies — including Bridgestone, New Balance, S&P Global, and Sony Music — trust Freshworks to improve service efficiency and fuel long-term loyalty. For the latest updates, visit





freshworks.com





and follow Freshworks on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.





© 2025 Freshworks Inc. All rights reserved. Freshworks, Freshdesk, Freshservice, Freddy AI and associated logos are trademarks of Freshworks Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.







