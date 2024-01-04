Freshworks (FRSH) Rides on Solid Portfolio, Expanding Clientele

Freshworks FRSH shares have jumped 30.4% in the past six months, outperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s return of 7.9%. It has been benefiting from a strong portfolio that helped in attracting new clients.



In third-quarter 2023, Freshworks reported revenues of $153.6 million, up 19% year over year. The number of customers contributing more than $5,000 in annual recurring revenues was 19,551, up 17% year over year.



Freshworks has expanded its portfolio with the launch of an AI-powered Customer Service Suite that combines Freshchat, Freshdesk and its generative AI, Freddy AI. Solutions like Freddy Self-Service, Freddy Copilot and Freddy Insights are expected to drive top-line growth.



Expanding clientele that includes the likes of Monos and Lalamove has been strengthening FRSH’s prospects. The addition of new generative AI capabilities across FRSH’s product portfolio has been a key catalyst.



Monos, a high-end online luggage retailer, recently completed the digital transformation of its customer support operations through the adoption of Freshworks’ customer service solutions. Monos is also using Freddy AI for its new generative AI capabilities.



Lalamove has adopted Freshworks’ Freshdesk and Freshsales to provide customized experiences to thousands of customers and business partners, thereby improving sales efficiency in Asia and Latin America.

Freshworks Inc. Price and Consensus

Freshworks' sales automation platform, Freshsales, has assisted Lalamove in developing extensive customer profiles on Freshworks' Unified Customer Record, enabling their sales and support teams to have a unified view of their customers and conduct engagement analysis.



By integrating Freshdesk and Freshsales, Lalamove supports all its business partners in the channels of their choice over the whole customer lifecycle, from lead to renewal.



Freshworks also benefits from its partnership with Microsoft MSFT. Its Freshservice customers are using more Microsoft Teams as adoption has seen an average increase of 42% over the past three years.



The increase can be attributed to the integration of the generative-AI-powered Virtual Agent within Freshservice, an IT service management solution and Microsoft Teams’ ServiceBot. These give employees round-the-clock support and can facilitate rapid resolution of their needs within Microsoft Teams.

Positive Outlook Aids Prospects

Freshworks expects fourth-quarter 2023 revenues between $156.7 million and $159.3 million, indicating 18-20% year-over-year growth. Earnings are expected to be between 4 cents and 6 cents per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $158.11 million, suggesting 18.73% year-over-year growth. The consensus mark is pegged at 5 cents, unchanged over the past 60 days.

