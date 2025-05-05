Freshpet Posts Loss In Q1; Updates 2025 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) posted a net loss of $12.7 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to net income of $18.6 million for the prior year period. The company said the decrease was due to increased SG&A. Loss per share was $0.26 compared to profit of $0.37. Adjusted EBITDA was $35.5 million compared to $30.6 million for the prior year period.

First quarter net sales increased 17.6% to $263.2 million. The company said the increase was primarily driven by volume gains of 14.9% and favorable price/mix of 2.7%.

For full year 2025, the company now expects net sales in the range of $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion, revised from prior guidance of $1.18 billion to $1.21 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is projected in the range of $190 million to $210 million, updated from prior outlook of at least $210 million.

