Freshpet Inc Bottom Line Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - Freshpet Inc (FRPT) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $33.815 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $18.123 million, or $0.36 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.6% to $285.229 million from $262.708 million last year.

Freshpet Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $33.815 Mln. vs. $18.123 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.64 vs. $0.36 last year. -Revenue: $285.229 Mln vs. $262.708 Mln last year.

The company's fourth quarter earnings reflect higher sales, increased gross profit, and decreased SG&A expenses.

Looking ahead, for the full year, Freshpet expects a rise in adjusted EBITDA and sales.

For fiscal 2026, the company expects adjusted EBITDA of $205 million to $215 million, with sales growth of 7% to 10%.

For fiscal 2025, Freshpet has posted adjusted EBITDA of $195.7 million, with sales of $1.102 billion.

FRPT was down by 3.07% at $72.22 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.