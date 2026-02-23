Markets
FRPT

Freshpet Inc Bottom Line Rises In Q4

February 23, 2026 — 06:50 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Freshpet Inc (FRPT) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $33.815 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $18.123 million, or $0.36 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.6% to $285.229 million from $262.708 million last year.

Freshpet Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $33.815 Mln. vs. $18.123 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.64 vs. $0.36 last year. -Revenue: $285.229 Mln vs. $262.708 Mln last year.

The company's fourth quarter earnings reflect higher sales, increased gross profit, and decreased SG&A expenses.

Looking ahead, for the full year, Freshpet expects a rise in adjusted EBITDA and sales.

For fiscal 2026, the company expects adjusted EBITDA of $205 million to $215 million, with sales growth of 7% to 10%.

For fiscal 2025, Freshpet has posted adjusted EBITDA of $195.7 million, with sales of $1.102 billion.

FRPT was down by 3.07% at $72.22 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FRPT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.