Markets
FRPT

Freshpet Announces Share Buyback Program Of Up To $150 Mln

May 21, 2026 — 08:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) on Thursday said its board has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $150 million, effective immediately.

The pet food company said the buybacks may be funded through existing cash, future cash flow from operations, borrowings or other cash sources.

"With proceeds from the sale of our equity investment in Ollie, efficiencies from our operations, and positive free cash flow, we have the financial flexibility to invest in new technologies, capabilities, and innovation to extend our leadership position and fuel our growth, while simultaneously returning capital to shareholders when we believe our stock trades below intrinsic value," commented John OConnor, Chief Financial Officer.

Freshpet shares were up nearly 2% in pre-market trading after closing at $48.35 on Wednesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FRPT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.