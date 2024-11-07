Fresh Vine Wine and Amaze Software Announce Strategic Merger

Fresh Vine Wine Inc ( (VINE) ) has shared an update.
Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. and Amaze Software, Inc. are merging to create a unique blend of wine expertise and creator-powered commerce. This union will expand Amaze’s platform, enabling creators to offer branded wine products, enhancing engagement and revenue opportunities. The merger highlights a transformative moment in the creator economy, allowing deeper audience connections through premium offerings. With a shared vision, the combined entity aims to redefine social commerce and empower creators globally.
