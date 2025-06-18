It’s time to take a fresh look at Indeed job postings now with our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank.

1. Data out at the beginning of June shows Indeed job postings falling steadily compared to pre-pandemic levels. What do you make of this?

2. Of particular note are California job postings. Is that a bellwether state for job postings?

3. Why is this job posting data important to note? Might this negatively impact monthly jobs numbers in the second half of this year?

4. At a time when the latest data shows inflation in check and consumer sentiment rising at a higher level than expected, does this jobs data pose a major downside risk to our economy going forward?

5. Do you see this job posting data negatively impacting GDP forecasts at all?

6. The Fed met this week. What do they need to see before they cut interest rates again?

7. What do you expect to see in their latest “Summary of Economic Projections” ?

8. Does the second half of the year pose major questions regarding the economy?

9. Do you see the U.S. economy being damaged by the Israel-Iran airstrikes?

10. Three large cap European stocks you’re watching include Compagnie de Saint-Gobain CODYY, Natwest Group NWG and Lonza Group LZAGY.

Our Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank, on job postings and the economy. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.

