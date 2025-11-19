A Fresh $16 Million Bet on ImmunityBio: What Investors Should Know

Key Points

Bought 6,565,709 shares of ImmunityBio, an increase of $16.15 million in position value

This new position ranks as the fund's 2nd-largest holding, representing 4.4% of AUM

Heights Capital Management recently established a new position in ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX), buying 6,565,709 shares valued at approximately $16.15 million.

What happened

Heights Capital Management disclosed a new purchase of 6,565,709 ImmunityBio shares in its quarterly report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 14, 2025. The stake, valued at approximately $16.15 million at quarter-end, was not present in the previous filing and now accounts for 4.4% of the firm's reportable assets under management.

What else to know

This is a new position for Heights Capital Management, representing 4.4% of its $364.74 million reportable U.S. equity assets as of September 30, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing:

FLUT: $74.7 million (20.5% of AUM)

IBRX: $16.15 million (4.4% of AUM)

NNE: $14.1 million (3.9% of AUM)

SONN: $13.7 million (3.8% of AUM)

DFDV: $8.98 million (2.5% of AUM)

As of November 19, 2025, ImmunityBio shares were priced at $2.15, down 15.8% year-to-date, underperforming the S&P 500 by 28.5 percentage points during the same

Company Overview

Price (as of market close 2025-11-13) $2.15 YTD performance -15.8% Dividend yield N/A

Company Snapshot

ImmunityBio, Inc. is a San Diego-based biotechnology company specializing in next-generation immunotherapies and vaccines for cancer and infectious diseases.

The company develops immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms targeting cancers and infectious diseases, with a pipeline including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, and cell-based therapies.

Operates a clinical-stage biotechnology business model, generating revenue through the development and out-licensing of proprietary therapies, as well as collaboration and license agreements with research institutes and industry partners.

Targets healthcare providers, research institutions, and pharmaceutical partners focused on oncology and infectious disease treatment markets.

Foolish take

Heights Capital Management picking up a new stake in ImmunityBio adds an interesting twist to what the fund has been doing lately, especially after it sold off several other high-profile positions.

ImmunityBio is still in the clinical trial phase, which means its long-term success is totally reliant on regulatory decisions, the data from its trials, and its ability to land partnerships to keep moving its pipeline forward. Even so, a buy-in of this size suggests the fund sees real potential in the company's immunotherapy platforms—especially in oncology, where the need for unique treatments is constantly growing. The stock hasn't been a stellar performer this year, but clinical-stage biotech rarely moves along with broader market trends anyway.

For investors, the real question is whether ImmunityBio can successfully turn its diverse pipeline into actual products that make money. Clinical execution is going to matter far more than its quarterly financial filings, and Heights Capital's new position could be a big vote of confidence in the company's ability to handle that long and challenging journey from development to market.

Glossary

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

13F Reportable Assets: U.S. equity securities that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC on Form 13F.

Position: The amount of a particular security or asset held by an investor or fund.

Stake: The ownership interest or share held in a company or asset.

Clinical-stage: Refers to companies developing drugs or therapies currently being tested in human clinical trials, but not yet approved.

Immunotherapy: Medical treatments that use or enhance the body's immune system to fight diseases like cancer.

Cell Therapy: Treatment in which living cells are injected, grafted, or implanted into a patient to achieve a therapeutic effect.

Antibody Cytokine Fusion Proteins: Engineered proteins combining antibodies and cytokines to target and stimulate immune responses against diseases.

Immunomodulators: Substances that modify or regulate one or more immune functions.

Out-licensing: Granting another company the rights to use, develop, or sell a proprietary technology or product.

Collaboration and License Agreements: Legal arrangements where companies share resources or grant rights to develop and commercialize products.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Adam Palasciano has no positions in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Flutter Entertainment Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.