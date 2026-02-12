Frequency Electronics Soars 50% in 6 Months: Should You Buy the Stock?

Frequency Electronics, Inc. FEIM shares have climbed 41.7% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 3.9% growth. The company has outperformed other industry players, including Transcat, Inc. TRNS and Badger Meter, Inc. BMI. Shares of TRNS and BMI have declined 9.4% and 18.6%, respectively, in the same time frame. Robust defense and aerospace demand, recurring contracts, expanding backlog, and cutting-edge innovations like Rubidium Atomic Clocks drive strong momentum and revenue visibility for FEIM.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

A Key Look Into FEIM’s Business Operations

Frequency Electronics is a prominent provider of precision time and frequency generation technology serving both commercial and U.S. Government sectors. The company specializes in solutions for satellite payloads, secure communications, C4ISR, and electronic warfare systems. Operating through two main segments — FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer — it designs and manufactures a broad range of products, including atomic clocks, oscillators, synthesizers, and power systems. These technologies are integral to applications across satellites, military platforms, and terrestrial secure communications. The company supports U.S. Government programs directly and through subcontracting, backed by a certified accounting system approved for government contracts. Strategic partnerships and investments, such as technology licensing agreements, have supported sourcing and innovation efforts.

Frequency Electronics’ Key Tailwinds

A major tailwind for FEI is the robust demand from the U.S. Government and defense-related programs. FEI-Zyfer, the California-based subsidiary, secured multiple contracts totaling approximately $6 million in January 2026 for Assured-PNT and secure communications systems, showcasing the continued trust placed in its technology by military stakeholders. Additionally, FEI announced a follow-on contract valued at $6 million for high-performance quartz oscillators used in software-defined radio systems like Link 16, further solidifying its role in mission-critical national security infrastructure.

FEI’s momentum in the aerospace sector continues with strategic wins in airborne and satellite programs. Notably, the company secured $4.8 million in follow-on change orders in November 2025 for its airborne-rated synchronization systems designed for dynamic environments and integration with A-PNT and Alt-PNT avionics. The systems support collaborative airborne operations like JASA TFNG and AOCA COMINT missions. In January 2026, FEI was awarded a $9.2 million contract to provide oscillators and frequency units for a geostationary environmental satellite constellation, with potential future expansion. These developments emphasize FEI’s leadership in timing systems for critical aerospace applications and demonstrate recurring customer loyalty.

FEI’s funded backlog increased to approximately $82 million by the end of October 2025, up from $70 million in April 2025, a clear indicator of healthy demand across core business units. Approximately 69% of this backlog is expected to be realized within the next 12 months, ensuring near-term revenue visibility. This growth is tied to both satellite payload systems and defense-related programs, giving the company resilience against cyclical downturns in any single market segment.

FEI continues to differentiate itself through innovation, particularly in the development of a revolutionary Rubidium Atomic Clock tailored for airborne applications. Moreover, the company’s aggressive R&D investments (over $2.3 million in six months) have sustained its technological edge, even as it transitions resources from high-margin satellite programs to newer opportunities.

FEI maintained a strong working capital position of $31.3 million and a current ratio of 2.6:1, highlighting its financial discipline. The company’s new $20 million share repurchase program launched in September 2025 reflects confidence in its long-term value and a commitment to enhancing shareholder returns. Simultaneously, FEI is prudently using its cash for growth, expanding into Quantum sensing and enhancing manufacturing capabilities, notably in Colorado.

Challenges Persist for FEIM’s Business

Frequency Electronics faces several headwinds impacting its performance. A significant decline in gross margins, from 48.2% to 38.2% year over year for the three-month period ending Oct. 31, 2025, reflects a shift from high-margin satellite programs to lower-margin projects requiring extensive non-recurring engineering (NRE) efforts. Operating income also dropped 34.5%, driven by higher SG&A expenses linked to payroll increases and strategic investments, such as quantum sensing and facility expansion in Colorado. Additionally, the company contends with rising material costs, continued dependence on U.S. government contracts, and vulnerabilities tied to supply chain disruptions and third-party vendors.

Frequency Electronics’ Valuation

From a valuation perspective, Frequency Electronics appears relatively expensive. Currently, FEIM is trading at 6.59X trailing 12-month EV/sales value, below the industry’s average of 3.7X.The metric also remains higher than the company’s peers, including Transcat (2.58X) and Badger Meter (4.8X).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

Frequency Electronics is experiencing strong demand from the U.S. defense and aerospace sectors, supported by recent contract wins and a growing $82 million backlog, providing solid near-term revenue visibility. The company’s transition from high-margin satellite programs to emerging technologies, along with heavy R&D investments, may pressure margins and introduce execution risks in the near term. Also, its valuation is higher than the industry average. For long-term investors, FEIM’s strong fundamentals may justify holding the stock, but investors looking to add the stock to their portfolios may want to wait for a better entry point.

