Frequency Electronics Inc. Reports Fall In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Frequency Electronics Inc. (FEIM) revealed earnings for second quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.801 billion, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $2.654 billion, or $0.28 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.3% to $17.127 billion from $15.820 billion last year.

Frequency Electronics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

