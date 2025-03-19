Frequency Electronics, Inc. Recognized as Top Supplier Partner by Northrop Grumman in Supplier Excellence Awards

Frequency Electronics recognized as a top supplier by Northrop Grumman for excellence in precision timing and frequency products.

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (FEI) has been recognized by Northrop Grumman as one of its top supplier partners during the Supplier Excellence Awards for its significant contributions to enhancing national security technologies. Ken Brown from Northrop Grumman highlighted FEI's role in supporting advanced military solutions, while FEI's President and CEO, Tom McClelland, expressed pride in receiving this honor, emphasizing the company's commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative products that meet critical performance needs for security missions. Frequency Electronics specializes in precision timing and RF control products used in various military and commercial applications, boasting a legacy of excellence and a dedication to research and development.

Frequency Electronics, Inc. was recognized as one of the top supplier partners by Northrop Grumman during their Supplier Excellence Awards, showcasing its strong industry reputation.

The award highlights Frequency Electronics' strategic excellence and its critical role in supporting national security technologies, potentially enhancing its business prospects.

Tom McClelland, President and CEO, expressed pride in receiving the award, reinforcing the company's commitment to quality and performance in delivering vital products.

The company has over 100 awards for excellence in providing high-performance electronic assemblies, indicating a strong track record and reliability in its industry.

Forward-looking statements highlight significant risks and uncertainties that could materially affect the company's business and financial condition, indicating potential instability.



The press release ends with a disclaimer that urges investors not to rely on forward-looking statements, which may lead to reduced investor confidence.



Details regarding challenges in integrating operations and personnel, reliance on key customers, and supply chain issues suggest vulnerabilities in the company's operational stability.

What recent recognition did Frequency Electronics receive?

Frequency Electronics was recognized as a top supplier partner by Northrop Grumman during their Supplier Excellence Awards.

Who commented on Frequency Electronics' recognition?

Tom McClelland, President and CEO at Frequency Electronics, expressed pride in the recognition highlighting their commitment to excellence.

What products does Frequency Electronics manufacture?

Frequency Electronics designs and manufactures precision timing, frequency generation, and RF control products for military and commercial applications.

What is Frequency Electronics' mission?

The company's mission is to transform research discoveries into practical products while emphasizing excellence and customer value.

Where can I find more information about Frequency Electronics?

More information can be found on Frequency Electronics' official website at www.frequencyelectronics.com.

MITCHEL FIELD, N.Y., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frequency Electronics, Inc. (“FEI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ-FEIM), a leading provider of precision timing and frequency control products, is pleased to announce that Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has recognized Frequency Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ-FEIM) as one of its top supplier partners during the company’s Supplier Excellence Awards.





Ken Brown, vice president, enterprise global supply chain, Northrop Grumman, said, “Frequency Electronics has supported Northrop Grumman in delivering technologies that enhance national security for the U.S. and our allies. The high-quality performance, dedication and partnership of our supplier teams drive operational excellence to ensure warfighters have next generation advantages in advanced weapons, aircraft, missile defense and space.”





Recognized for Strategic Excellence, Frequency Electronics is instrumental in supporting Northrop Grumman with delivering innovative and cost-effective military and security solutions to give its customers the advantage in a complex world.





Tom McClelland, President and CEO at Frequency Electronics, commented, “We are extremely proud and humbled to have been selected by Northrop Grumman for this prestigious award. This recognition underscores our commitment to providing unique products that integrate critical in-house elements, ensuring we meet the performance, reliability, and schedule requirements for missions that are vital to the security of our country. We will continue to deliver excellence in every aspect of our work.”









About Frequency Electronics









Frequency Electronics, Inc. (FEI) is a world leader in the design, development and manufacture of high precision timing, frequency generation and RF control products for space and terrestrial applications. FEI’s products are used in satellite payloads and in other commercial, government and military systems including C4ISR and electronic warfare, missiles, UAVs, aircraft, GPS, secure communications, energy exploration and wireline and wireless networks. FEI-Zyfer provides GPS and secure timing capabilities for critical military and commercial applications; FEI-Elcom Tech provides Electronic Warfare (“EW”) sub-systems and state-of-the-art RF and microwave products. FEI has received over 100 awards of excellence for achievements in providing high performance electronic assemblies for over 150 space and DOD programs. The Company invests significant resources in research and development to expand its capabilities and markets.







www.frequencyelectronics.com









FEI’s Mission Statement:



“Our mission is to transform discoveries and demonstrations made in research laboratories into practical, real-world products. We are proud of a legacy which has delivered precision time and frequency generation products, for space and other world-changing applications that are unavailable from any other source. We aim to continue that legacy while adapting our products and expertise to the needs of the future. With a relentless emphasis on excellence in everything we do, we aim, in these ways, to create value for our customers, employees, and stockholders.”









Forward-Looking Statements









The statements in this press release regarding future earnings and operations and other statements relating to the future constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, our inability to integrate operations and personnel, actions by significant customers or competitors, general domestic and international economic conditions, reliance on key customers, continued acceptance of the Company’s products in the marketplace, competitive factors, new products and technological changes, product prices and raw material costs, dependence upon third-party vendors, other supply chain related issues, increasing costs for materials, operating related expenses, competitive developments, changes in manufacturing and transportation costs, the availability of capital, the outcome of any litigation and arbitration proceedings, and failure to maintain an effective system of internal controls over financial reporting. The factors listed above are not exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2024, filed on August 2, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission includes additional factors that could materially and adversely impact the Company’s business, financial condition and results of operations, as such factors are updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are accessible on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. Moreover, the Company operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict the impact of all these factors on the Company’s business, financial condition or results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, investors should not rely on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Any or all of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and any other public statement made by the Company or its management may turn out to be incorrect. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.









Contact information:





Dr. Thomas McClelland, President and Chief Executive Officer;













Steven Bernstein, Chief Financial Officer;





















TELEPHONE: (516) 794-4500 ext.5000 WEBSITE:



www.freqelec.com

































