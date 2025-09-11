Frequency Electronics Inc. Q1 Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Frequency Electronics Inc. (FEIM) released a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $0.63 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $2.43 million, or $0.25 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 8.4% to $13.81 million from $15.08 million last year.

Frequency Electronics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.63 Mln. vs. $2.43 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.07 vs. $0.25 last year. -Revenue: $13.81 Mln vs. $15.08 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.